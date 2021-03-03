Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 521 put options on the company. This is an increase of 902% compared to the average volume of 52 put options.

NASDAQ MLHR traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $40.54. The company had a trading volume of 20,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.00 and its 200 day moving average is $33.32. Herman Miller has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $41.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.33. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Herman Miller’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $37,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,402. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the 4th quarter valued at $32,992,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Herman Miller by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the 4th quarter valued at $1,622,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the 4th quarter valued at $3,097,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Herman Miller by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

