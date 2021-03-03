Investors Buy Large Volume of IAC/InterActiveCorp Call Options (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,078 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 270% compared to the typical volume of 1,102 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded down $11.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,338. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $266.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.04.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The business had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.45 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IAC. Truist increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,135.3% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

