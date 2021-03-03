Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Qell Acquisition (NASDAQ:QELL)

Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 85,549 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 980% compared to the average daily volume of 7,921 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:QELL traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.91. The company had a trading volume of 408,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,512. Qell Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $15.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.27.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Qell Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $465,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $7,263,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Qell Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qell Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $414,000.

Qell Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

