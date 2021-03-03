Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 43,589 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 766% compared to the average volume of 5,035 call options.

Shares of INSG stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 333,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463,290. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.85. Inseego has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $969.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.92.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Inseego will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital downgraded Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.32.

In other Inseego news, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 2,385,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $36,803,173.10. Also, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,265,994 shares of company stock worth $65,860,449 in the last ninety days. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSG. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 550.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

