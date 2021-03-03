Investors Purchase Large Volume of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 899 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,327% compared to the typical daily volume of 63 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $273,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,975.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. FMR LLC lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 473.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $152,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,744. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $58.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 0.54.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.73 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

