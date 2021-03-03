Investors Purchase Large Volume of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 899 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,327% compared to the typical daily volume of 63 put options.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.
In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $273,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,975.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,744. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $58.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 0.54.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.73 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.
About Enanta Pharmaceuticals
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.
