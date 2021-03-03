Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $15,264.00

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. During the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000471 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $28.64 million and $15,264.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00060816 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.32 or 0.00788774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00007509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00027965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00062644 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00029677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00046196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CRYPTO:IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,245,774 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

