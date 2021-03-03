Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)’s stock price traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.71 and last traded at $39.04. 5,304,688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 4,274,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.01.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Invitae currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $100.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. Research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $199,800.00. Also, insider Jason W. Myers sold 253,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $12,058,280.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,211,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,515,091.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 692,539 shares of company stock worth $34,348,470. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Invitae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,491,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Invitae by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,112,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,333,000 after purchasing an additional 997,639 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitae by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,710,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,138,000 after purchasing an additional 620,142 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,915,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,097,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,573,000 after acquiring an additional 361,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

