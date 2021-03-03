InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Shares Down 6.2%

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) fell 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.06. 2,337,937 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 6,409,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06.

Get InVivo Therapeutics alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 111,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.53% of InVivo Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. The company is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for the implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

Featured Article: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.