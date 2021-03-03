INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Trading 5.8% Higher

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO)’s share price traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.61 and last traded at $3.49. 149,122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 104,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of INVO Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of INVO Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of -1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in INVO Bioscience stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE owned 0.21% of INVO Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing.

About INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO)

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. The company offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development; and INVOcell Retention device, a single-use modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids to aid in retention of the INVOcell device in the vaginal cavity during the incubation period.

