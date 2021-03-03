ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. (NYSE:IACA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. (NYSE:IACA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 275,600 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the January 28th total of 560,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 461,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 1 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 1 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 1 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,726,000.

ION Acquisition Corp 1 stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.49. The company had a trading volume of 339,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,829. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.56. ION Acquisition Corp 1 has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.

ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

