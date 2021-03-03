ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Trading Down 8%

ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.87. Approximately 1,069,413 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,318,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

IO has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ION Geophysical from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ION Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Get ION Geophysical alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $42.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 4.12.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.11. As a group, analysts expect that ION Geophysical Co. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IO. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 32,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ION Geophysical by 343.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 163,133 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in ION Geophysical by 232.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 55,536 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ION Geophysical by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ION Geophysical by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

About ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO)

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for ION Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.