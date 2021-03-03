IONChain (IONC) Reaches One Day Volume of $5,119.00

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One IONChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IONChain has a total market cap of $230,765.04 and $5,119.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IONChain has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00059178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.69 or 0.00780893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00027614 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00033836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00062075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00046817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONC is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

