Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,886 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IONS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $55.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 115.21 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.17. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,805,945.42. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,818.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $1,941,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $100,605.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,121,389. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on IONS. Cowen upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

