Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IONS. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of IONS traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.03. 1,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,050. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.21 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.93 and its 200-day moving average is $53.17.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 5,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $338,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider C Frank Bennett sold 7,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $405,614.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 162,423 shares of company stock worth $9,121,389. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,938,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,836,000 after acquiring an additional 71,082 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,520,000 after buying an additional 2,382,942 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,918,000 after buying an additional 1,145,403 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,397,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,321,000 after buying an additional 82,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 764,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,235,000 after buying an additional 25,867 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

