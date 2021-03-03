IOST (IOST) Trading Down 11.6% This Week

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. During the last seven days, IOST has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One IOST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0459 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOST has a total market cap of $752.16 million and $453.97 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00059593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.68 or 0.00783158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00027882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00033704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00062080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00047104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official website is iost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

