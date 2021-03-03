IOTA (MIOTA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $105.53 Million

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00002401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and $105.53 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00073326 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000065 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000144 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

