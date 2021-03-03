iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPICQ) Stock Price Down 5.6%

iPic Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPICQ) dropped 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 2,003 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 6,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25.

iPic Entertainment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPICQ)

iPic Entertainment, Inc engages in the operation of dine-in theater. It provides visionary entertainment escapes, chef-driven culinary, and mixology offerings that include movie theaters plus a bar and restaurant. The company was founded by Hamid Hashemi in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

