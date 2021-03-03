IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Short Interest Update

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,100 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the January 28th total of 2,402,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,625.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IQE in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IQE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IQE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

IQE stock remained flat at $$0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $749.01 million, a PE ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 3.10. IQE has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.22.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in electronic devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

