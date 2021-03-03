IQeon (IQN) Market Capitalization Reaches $14.19 Million

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. IQeon has a total market cap of $14.19 million and approximately $303,897.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IQeon has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One IQeon coin can now be bought for approximately $2.58 or 0.00005195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IQeon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00058849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $389.15 or 0.00782231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00027705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00032987 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00062137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00046610 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

About IQeon

IQeon (CRYPTO:IQN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IQeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.