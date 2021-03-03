iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Brokerages forecast that iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) will announce $1.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for iQIYI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the lowest is $1.11 billion. iQIYI reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full-year sales of $4.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $5.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $6.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow iQIYI.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($1.72). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.20 price target on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. New Street Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.70 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.45.

Shares of NASDAQ IQ opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. iQIYI has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $28.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in iQIYI by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 18,153 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,264,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iQIYI during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in iQIYI by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 282.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iQIYI (IQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.