IRISnet Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $102.27 million and approximately $10.77 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $246.89 or 0.00484053 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00073566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00079090 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00084295 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00055265 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.09 or 0.00482479 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000466 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,007,527,626 coins and its circulating supply is 959,797,411 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars.

