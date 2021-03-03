Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 436.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,496,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,560,441. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $208.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

