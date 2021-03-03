Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.59 Million Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 97.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Financials ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 141,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after buying an additional 68,292 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,120,000 after buying an additional 54,059 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 31,540 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 36,467.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 31,362 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,125,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $72.87 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $74.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.06.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

