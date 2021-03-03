iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Purchased by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,813,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735,024 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,220,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509,462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,090,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,293 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,949,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,783,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,906,000 after purchasing an additional 911,522 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.78. The stock had a trading volume of 52,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,000. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.02. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $55.30.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.