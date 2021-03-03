iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Boosted by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,622 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.4% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $31,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 236,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Relaxing Retirement Coach raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 67,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 17,189 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, reaching $107.98. The company had a trading volume of 266,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,274,713. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.81. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $109.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

