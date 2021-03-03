iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 814,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.94% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $244,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $678,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $307.90 on Wednesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $155.91 and a 12-month high of $324.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $310.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.48.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

