iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Acquired by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,456,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,835,000 after purchasing an additional 122,665 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 493.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,661,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,151,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,383,000 after purchasing an additional 124,577 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,009,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,714,000 after purchasing an additional 655,314 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 591,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,901,000 after purchasing an additional 183,260 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MCHI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,046,369. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $97.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.97.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

