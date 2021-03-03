iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 419.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,400 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,255,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 312,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $171,991,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.35. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

