iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 87,800 shares, a decline of 53.2% from the January 28th total of 187,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EEMA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,782. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.85. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 52-week low of $49.13 and a 52-week high of $100.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period.

