iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Acquired by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 80.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,970,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,738,000 after buying an additional 212,682 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,773,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,165,000 after purchasing an additional 153,663 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,204,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,000.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,343,000 after purchasing an additional 799,370 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 520,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,953,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares during the period.

Shares of EZU stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $45.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,058,165 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average is $41.89. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

