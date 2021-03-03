iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,501 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 343.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,640.7% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 320.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter.

EWJ stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.66. 619,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,799,507. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.77. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $41.61 and a 52-week high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

