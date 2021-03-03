iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 62.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,965 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 172.6% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000.

EWW opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $45.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.78.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

