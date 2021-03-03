iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the January 28th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ENZL traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $63.61. 120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,694. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.58 and its 200 day moving average is $65.73. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.70 and a fifty-two week high of $71.72.

