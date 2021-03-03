iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 270.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,237 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,726,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,006,000 after purchasing an additional 934,200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,960,000 after buying an additional 362,151 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,965,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,983,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,370,000 after acquiring an additional 292,492 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,921,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,048,530 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.21 and its 200 day moving average is $83.48. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

