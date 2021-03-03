iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Decreased by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,909 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 130.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,511,000 after purchasing an additional 35,259 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 330,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $4.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.99. 95,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,679. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $255.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

