iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Position Lifted by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $16,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,788,000 after buying an additional 2,483,747 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,324,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,106,000 after buying an additional 773,861 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,372,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,838,000 after buying an additional 426,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,002,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,136,000 after buying an additional 376,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 842,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,176,000 after buying an additional 354,756 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.12. 192,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,675,155. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $148.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.33.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

