iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,146,000 after purchasing an additional 966,040 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,096.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 749,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,316,000 after acquiring an additional 740,675 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,339,000 after acquiring an additional 546,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 601,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,002,000 after purchasing an additional 320,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $221.77. 1,209,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,895,889. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.39. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

