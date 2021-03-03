iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,221 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,146,000 after purchasing an additional 966,040 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,096.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 749,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,316,000 after purchasing an additional 740,675 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,339,000 after acquiring an additional 546,167 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 601,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,002,000 after acquiring an additional 320,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,520,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,895,889. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $230.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

