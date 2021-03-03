iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $6,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,888,000. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 76,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,094,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,129,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

OEF traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $174.72. 16,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,174. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $101.87 and a twelve month high of $181.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.57.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

