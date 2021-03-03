iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Acquired by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 297.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,454 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJK. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 31.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $77.37 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

