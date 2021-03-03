Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Short Interest Update

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the January 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Issuer Direct by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Issuer Direct in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Issuer Direct during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Issuer Direct during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Issuer Direct by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ISDR opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.86. Issuer Direct has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $27.73. The firm has a market cap of $84.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 0.95.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in North America and Europe. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower module, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record.

