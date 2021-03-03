iStar (NYSE:STAR) PT Raised to $25.00

iStar (NYSE:STAR) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $19.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 41.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of NYSE STAR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,870. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.86. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. iStar has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.33. iStar had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that iStar will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iStar during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iStar during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of iStar during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iStar by 19.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iStar during the third quarter worth $175,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

