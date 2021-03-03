Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,325,216 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,558 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.38% of Itaú Unibanco worth $227,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.94. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $7.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0261 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

Separately, Grupo Santander lowered shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.