Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Short Interest Down 46.8% in February

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 28,910,000 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the January 28th total of 54,320,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.54. 96,613,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,895,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04. Itaú Unibanco has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $6.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0261 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.23%.

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 151,494,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $922,603,000 after purchasing an additional 32,386,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,399,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739,480 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 25,728,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907,703 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,494,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,360,000 after buying an additional 1,393,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,485,000. 4.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itaú Unibanco

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

