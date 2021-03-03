Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a growth of 106.5% from the January 28th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Iterum Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.63. 197,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,113,303. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $6.02. The firm has a market cap of $196.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.49.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Iterum Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

In other news, Director Michael W. Dunne sold 33,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $57,337.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 289,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,831.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Corey N. Fishman sold 85,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $147,819.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,893.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,152,456 shares of company stock valued at $26,163,749 over the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $725,000. 10.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

