IXICO (LON:IXI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $93.91

IXICO plc (LON:IXI)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 93.91 ($1.23) and traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.18). IXICO shares last traded at GBX 91 ($1.19), with a volume of 42,667 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £42.89 million and a P/E ratio of 45.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 88.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 93.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

IXICO Company Profile (LON:IXI)

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It provides collection, analysis, management, and reporting services on data generated in the course of a clinical study. The company's technologies include Assessa, a secure online digital platform that provides clinical decision support for patient selection and post-marketing surveillance; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, QC, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for IXICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IXICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.