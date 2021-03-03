Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $99.31 and last traded at $99.47. 557,384 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 380,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.27 and its 200 day moving average is $89.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

In related news, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $61,862.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,314.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,227 shares of company stock worth $112,594 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,536,000 after acquiring an additional 135,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,654,000 after buying an additional 128,358 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 745,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,190,000 after buying an additional 41,110 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 410,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,059,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 16.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 403,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,969,000 after buying an additional 57,278 shares during the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

