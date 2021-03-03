Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Shares Down 9.6%

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) fell 9.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.88. 9,573,397 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 49,762,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $221.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jaguar Health stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) by 560.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,861 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.49% of Jaguar Health worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals.

