Jan Mattsson Sells 31,470 Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Stock

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $1,159,669.50.

Albireo Pharma stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.47. 167,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,057. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.78. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 13.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.60. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.22% and a negative net margin of 751.53%. Analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,447,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,787,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,360,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,758,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,617,000 after buying an additional 305,624 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 618,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,191,000 after acquiring an additional 107,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after acquiring an additional 40,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

