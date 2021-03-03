Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the January 28th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Japan Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JAPSY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.84. 61,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,047. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.73. Japan Airlines has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $12.38.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%.

Japan Airlines Company Profile

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transport services. It is also involved in the aerial work and other related, and credit card businesses, as well as sale of package tours.

